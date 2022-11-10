Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Shares Down 8.3%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 8,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 119,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Singing Machine Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

In other Singing Machine news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $92,422.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,760,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,082.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 76,031 shares of company stock valued at $546,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Singing Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Featured Stories

