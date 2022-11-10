Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after acquiring an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $21,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $10,636,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

