SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,346 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 120.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.