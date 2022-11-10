Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Slam Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.