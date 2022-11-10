Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

