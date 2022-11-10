Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SCCAF opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

