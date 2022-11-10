SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $370.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 138.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.