SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $325.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

SEDG stock opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.