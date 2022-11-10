SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.87

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.