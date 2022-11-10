Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,889.03

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,889.03 ($33.26) and traded as high as GBX 3,197 ($36.81). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,109 ($35.80), with a volume of 89,763 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($42.03) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($40.13) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,424 ($39.42).

Spectris Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,736.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,889.03.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

