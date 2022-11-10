Spencer S. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,533.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $488.62 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

