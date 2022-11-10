Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $251.97

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.97 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 270.70 ($3.12). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 266.20 ($3.07), with a volume of 401,166 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.45) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.97.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.