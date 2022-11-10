Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,133 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

