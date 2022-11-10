Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,133 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 12.2 %
Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sprouts Farmers Market Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.