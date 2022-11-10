SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.00

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.50). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,031,392 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

