SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. 535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

