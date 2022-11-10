Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 236,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

