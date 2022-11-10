State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 32,877 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

