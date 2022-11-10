State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 36,129 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 171,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 766,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 860,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 72,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

