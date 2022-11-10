State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 152,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after acquiring an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,536,299 shares of company stock worth $192,281,410 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.