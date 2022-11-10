State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 302.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 293.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 401,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

