State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 288,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alight by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Alight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Alight by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ALIT stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

