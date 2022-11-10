State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 285,750 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 285,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $923.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

