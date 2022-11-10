State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 68,840 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

