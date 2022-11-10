State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CareDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.
Shares of CDNA stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
