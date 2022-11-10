State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,574 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $494,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 728,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,532 shares during the period.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.37%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.