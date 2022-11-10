State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 48,933 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 47.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 89.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of AEO opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.