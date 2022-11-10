State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,974 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $151.24 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

