State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 233,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after buying an additional 4,340,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 176.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 2,582,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

