State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 43,246 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 23.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

