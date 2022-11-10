State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Progyny by 20.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,793 shares of company stock worth $12,368,633 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

