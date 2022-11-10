State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

