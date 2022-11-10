State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,975 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 199.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 160.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 67.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

