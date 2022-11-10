State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.28.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

