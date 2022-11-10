State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

