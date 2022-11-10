State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 6.8 %

Cactus stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

