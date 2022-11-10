State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 166,566.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $196.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.