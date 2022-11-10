State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

