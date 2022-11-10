State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

