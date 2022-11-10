State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.96 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.