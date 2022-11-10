State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 900,271 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $179,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

