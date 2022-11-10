State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,914,000 after buying an additional 155,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,450. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

