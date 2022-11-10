State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.92 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Enovis stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $157.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.