State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.92 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $157.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enovis

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.