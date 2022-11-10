State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.97 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services
In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 2.7 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
Featured Articles
