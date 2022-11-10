State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Encore Wire



Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

