State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MHO opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

