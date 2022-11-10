State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $23,699,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

