State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 26,151 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC grew its position in AZEK by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AZEK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in AZEK by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AZEK by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $9,331,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at AZEK

Several research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

