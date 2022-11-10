State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,189 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $8,046,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 113.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.