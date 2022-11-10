State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,374 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $64.03 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

