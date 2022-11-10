State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,263.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 568,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 190.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 524,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

